Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When pregnant, it seems like the perfect time to kick back, relax, and use it as an excuse not to exercise. However exercise is always a must to stay healthy, even when pregnant not just for mom, but for baby too!

Dr. Marco Cordoba Munoz, OB/GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist with Spectrum Health Medical Group, explains the benefits of exercising during pregnancy.

While exercise improves physical fitness and overall health in general, exercising during pregnancy can actually help with some of the common discomforts that come with being pregnant like:

Reduce backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling.

Help prevent gestational diabetes.

Increase energy.

Improve your mood.

Help you sleep better.

Improve posture.

Exercising for at least 20 minutes three to four days a week is beneficial for pregnant women and the baby. In fact, exercising during pregnancy can help women lose the weight they gained after having the baby a lot easier too.

Some great exercises to try during pregnancy include:

Walking.

Swimming.

Yoga.

Low-impact aerobics.

Strength training is okay to do as well, as long as the weight limit is low.

There are of course activities you should avoid if you're going to start exercising during pregnancy:

Activities where falling is more likely.

Activities that could cause abdominal trauma.

Activities that require extensive jumping or jarring motions.

Although exercise during pregnancy is generally good for both mother and baby, don't exercise if you have:

Preeclampsia or high blood pressure that develops for the first time during pregnancy.

Some forms of heart and lung disease.

Cervical problems.

Vaginal bleeding.

Placenta problems.

Preterm labor during your current pregnancy.

A multiple pregnancy at risk of preterm labor.

Dr. Cordoba Munoz says that exercise doesn't put you at risk for a miscarriage in a normal pregnancy, however it's a good idea to talk with a doctor before starting an exercise routine.

Dr. Cordoba Munoz's office is located at Maternal Fetal Medicine located at 25 Michigan Street North East in Suite 5200. For more information, call (616)-391-3681 or visit spectrumhealth.org.