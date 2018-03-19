Creative Youth Center helps kids express creativity through reading & writing

Supporting kids' creativity through reading and writing is vital in helping them find their voice, be more imaginative, and express themselves. The Grand Rapids Creative Youth Center does just that with after-school programs that all take place in a safe and welcoming environment that provides an extra outlet for students with an interest in reading and creative writing.

Todd took a trip to the center to learn more about how their programs are helping children all across West Michigan thrive and grow.

The Creative Youth Center is located at 413 Eastern Avenue South East in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their programs, call (616)-458-5505 or visit creativeyouthcenter.org.

