Help raise money for women in need at Open Door Open Hearts fundraiser

Degage Ministries is once again hosting their Open Door Open Hearts fundraiser to raise money to help women in need this Thursday.

Degage Ministries provides a safe haven to adult women in crisis. Through their Open Door program, they offer women in need food, referral services, hygiene facilities and whatever else they need to get back on their feet.

To raise money for this program, they are hosting the Open Door Open Hearts fundraiser. The evening will include dinner, along with a presentation highlighting the important work taking place at Open Door.

Open Door Open Hearts is happening on Thursday, March 22 at Frederik Meijer Gardens at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each, and can be purchased at degageministries.org.