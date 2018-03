× Jolly Pumpkin opening Grand Rapids location Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular Traverse City restaurant and brewery is opening a location in Grand Rapids this week.

The Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery opens to the public Thursday at 428 Bridge Street NW.

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales hosted a media preview Monday. The Grand Rapids restaurant will be the company’s sixth Michigan location.