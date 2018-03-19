Kalamazoo mayor announces he will not seek reelection

Posted 10:40 PM, March 19, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bobby Hopewell says this will be his final term serving as mayor for the City of Kalamazoo.

Hopewell made the announcement on his website Monday evening.

“I am announcing today that I will not be seeking reelection to another term as mayor,” Hopewell said. “I know this may come as a bit of surprise to some folks, but this is not sudden for me and part of a plan I’ve had for myself for a while.”

It’s a position he’s held since 2007. Before that, he served as vice mayor and also sat on the city commission.

To read Mayor Hopewell’s full statement click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s