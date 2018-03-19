Kalamazoo mayor announces he will not seek reelection

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bobby Hopewell says this will be his final term serving as mayor for the City of Kalamazoo.

Hopewell made the announcement on his website Monday evening.

“I am announcing today that I will not be seeking reelection to another term as mayor,” Hopewell said. “I know this may come as a bit of surprise to some folks, but this is not sudden for me and part of a plan I’ve had for myself for a while.”

It’s a position he’s held since 2007. Before that, he served as vice mayor and also sat on the city commission.

