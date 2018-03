GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found near his home on March 11.

James Mitz, 47, was arrested Friday, on two charges relating to the death of Hillary Schihl, 26. Mitz is charged with Maintaining a Drug House and Failing to Report a Dead Body.

Police allege that Schihl died in Mitz’s home and he moved her body off of his property to avoid being investigated. Schihl’s body was found in the 500 block of Logan SE.