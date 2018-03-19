Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. With spring about to officially begin, construction projects are popping up all over to fix Michigan's roads. Starting today, the following roads will be closed:

Grand Rapids: Cherry Street closed under US-131 March 19 – April 9.

Grand Rapids: Lafayette Avenue closed north of I-196 March 19 – July 10. Local traffic use Coit Avenue. Through traffic use College Avenue.

Hamilton: M-40 flag crew controlling traffic between 134th and 136 Streets daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19-23.

Kalamazoo: I-94 westbound nightly lane closures from Sprinkle Road to Portage Road 8 p.m. 6 a.m. March 19 – April 6.

2. Hundreds of people in West Michigan joined the fight against hunger, when it comes to the youngest people living here.

On Sunday, volunteers put together bags full of vegetables and trail mix to help kids across West Michigan.

The event at the Grand Rapids Christian High School Quest Center was all to help out Kids' Food Basket. In Kent County alone they serve more than 6,000 kids each weekday, during both the school year and the summer.

Volunteers who took part say it meant a lot to them to be able to help out.

3. The curtain has closed on this year's Laughfest.

The 10 day comedy event featured stand-up performances, improv, and some new events like the Laughsketball game, which featured local celebrities like Garry Frank, playing against comedians on the basketball court.

Laughfest raises money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which helps families dealing with cancer and grief.

There's no word yet on how much the festival raised, but they're still accepting donations at laughfestgr.org.

4. Looking for a new job in the Fruitport area? The grocery chain Aldi is holding a hiring event, ahead of the opening of its new location there.

They're looking to hire shift managers and store associates.

The event will be at the Fairfield Inn, on Mount Garfield Road in Muskegon, until 6 p.m. today.

Download an application from Aldi's website before heading out to the job fair, and remember to dress to impress.

5. The County Health Rankings for 2018 are in, and Ottawa County is in the top spot for the 4th year in a row.

The ranking is based on things like medical care, jobs, housing, and education. Plus Ottawa County has longer life spans, low unemployment, and fewer babies born at a low birth weight.

The Ottawa County Health Department says it uses this ranking as a way to constantly improve the community.