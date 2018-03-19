MSU Federal Credit Union opens new location in downtown Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Credit Unions have been known to offer their members great rates and low interest loans. Now there's a new name in town as Michigan State University Credit Union opens its doors to its newest location in downtown Grand Rapids.

Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSUFCU, talks about all the benefits people can experience by joining a credit union.

Right now, members of MSUFCU can receive an 18-month certificate at 1.65% APY, or a 7-year at 2.75% APY. This special ends on March 31.

MSUFCU's Monroe Center Branch is located at 86 Monroe Center Street North West.

To learn more about becoming a member, call (800)-678-4968 or visit msufcu.org.