MSU Federal Credit Union opens new location in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 12:19 PM, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:18PM, March 19, 2018

Credit Unions have been known to offer their members great rates and low interest loans. Now there's a new name in town as Michigan State University Credit Union opens its doors to its newest location in downtown Grand Rapids.

Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSUFCU, talks about all the benefits people can experience by joining a credit union.

Right now, members of MSUFCU can receive an 18-month certificate at 1.65% APY, or a 7-year at 2.75% APY. This special ends on March 31.

MSUFCU's Monroe Center Branch is located at 86 Monroe Center Street North West.

To learn more about becoming a member, call (800)-678-4968 or visit msufcu.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s