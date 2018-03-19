Parents want action taken after West Ottawa School Board hid contaminated water results

HOLLAND, Mich.-- Parents of students at Sheldon Woods Elementary School want answers from the school board after it went nearly five months without telling them the school's water is contaminated with coliform bacteria.
The bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms, including severe diarrhea, nausea, and possibly jaundice, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
At a school board meeting on Monday evening, some parent expressed that they were shocked that they weren't told sooner than Friday, when a letter was sent out. The board got the water results in October.
For years, the drinking fountains at Sheldon Woods have been turned off because of its bad taste, according to the board. Parents are asked to send their child to school with a water bottle. The water is still used in the school's sinks.
“You would assume you send your kids to school, the water they’re getting is safe, you know?" Joshua Zwagerman, a parent, tells FOX 17.
When parents were notified, students were told to start using hand sanitizer after they wash their hands. This, despite former claims by the school board that the water was not dangerous.
Some parents want an apology, others say more needs to be done.
“I think whoever was in charge of this should actually resign," Zwagerman says.
During the meeting, Associate Superintendent for Business Services at West Ottawa Public Schools Jim English said the water at Sheldon Woods, which comes from a well, is routinely tested four times per year for contaminants. He also said the board does need to improve its communication on this issue and that it will do that with the help of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Members of the board were not available to speak on camera after the meeting but did issue a statement to FOX 17, saying in part:
"In hindsight, we realize that we should have sent out a communication to you regarding this matter. However, all actions that followed were in compliance with the standards set forth in the Safe Drinking Water Act. Also, because Sheldon Woods has been providing bottled drinking water for many years, and continues to do so, there has not been a risk to the health and safety of students, staff or teachers.
Although the positive total coliform samples indicate that there is an issue in the water supply system that needs to be identified and corrected, due to the school’s use of bottled water the health department assures us that it does not indicate an imminent health concern and does not require the prevention of certain activities like hand washing after using the restroom or after working or playing outside."
One parent and PTO member hopes the board follows through with its promise to improve communication.
“I just want to see it followed through," Jamie Dirkse tells FOX 17. "I love West Ottawa, I love Sheldon Woods. We have the best teachers there, the best community. I don’t want to ever leave that community for our kids and next time I hope that it would be handled differently.”
In addition to concerns about the water at Sheldon Woods, parents once again expressed frustration over the fact that the school has gone years without a full-time principal. Right now, there is one principal that goes between Sheldon Woods and North Holland Elementary. The board says this is due to a tight budget.