Parents want action taken after West Ottawa School Board hid contaminated water results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich.-- Parents of students at Sheldon Woods Elementary School want answers from the school board after it went nearly five months without telling them the school's water is contaminated with coliform bacteria.

The bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms, including severe diarrhea, nausea, and possibly jaundice, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

At a school board meeting on Monday evening, some parent expressed that they were shocked that they weren't told sooner than Friday, when a letter was sent out. The board got the water results in October.

For years, the drinking fountains at Sheldon Woods have been turned off because of its bad taste, according to the board. Parents are asked to send their child to school with a water bottle. The water is still used in the school's sinks.

“You would assume you send your kids to school, the water they’re getting is safe, you know?" Joshua Zwagerman, a parent, tells FOX 17.

When parents were notified, students were told to start using hand sanitizer after they wash their hands. This, despite former claims by the school board that the water was not dangerous.

Some parents want an apology, others say more needs to be done.

“I think whoever was in charge of this should actually resign," Zwagerman says.

During the meeting, Associate Superintendent for Business Services at West Ottawa Public Schools Jim English said the water at Sheldon Woods, which comes from a well, is routinely tested four times per year for contaminants. He also said the board does need to improve its communication on this issue and that it will do that with the help of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

Members of the board were not available to speak on camera after the meeting but did issue a statement to FOX 17, saying in part: