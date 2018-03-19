Sheriff: Paw Paw HS threat was credible, teen arrested with guns and other evidence

PAW PAW, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for making a terroristic threat against Paw Paw High School which investigators say was credible.

The school was closed Monday due to the threat.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says that they used a warrant to search the home of the teen and found guns and other evidence. The teen was taken into custody and is being held on multiple charges.

Investigators say there is no longer a threat on Paw Paw High School at this time.

We’ll have more details when they become available.