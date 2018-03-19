Spring Break activities for kids with weakened immune systems at Children’s Healing Center

When a child has a weak immune system, it can be a challenge to find a place for the kids to play without worrying about them getting sick, especially with Spring Break coming up.
The Children's Healing Center provides a safe Spring Break destination for kids with compromised immune systems to play in West Michigan.
Here is a list of activities they're hosting during Spring Break:
Secret Life of Pets
April 2, 2-4 p.m.
Performance
April 3, 2-4 p.m.
Paw Patrol Time
April 4, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Pirates and Princesses
April 5, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Registration for these events must be done before March 23. Contact dwinn@childrenshealingcenter.org to sign up.
The Children's Healing Center is located at 1530 Fulton Street East.
For more information on these events and more, call (616)-426-8366 or visit childrenshealingcenter.org.