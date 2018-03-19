Spring Break activities for kids with weakened immune systems at Children’s Healing Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When a child has a weak immune system, it can be a challenge to find a place for the kids to play without worrying about them getting sick, especially with Spring Break coming up.

The Children's Healing Center provides a safe Spring Break destination for kids with compromised immune systems to play in West Michigan.

Here is a list of activities they're hosting during Spring Break:

Secret Life of Pets

April 2, 2-4 p.m.

Performance

April 3, 2-4 p.m.

Paw Patrol Time

April 4, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pirates and Princesses

April 5, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Registration for these events must be done before March 23. Contact dwinn@childrenshealingcenter.org to sign up.

The Children's Healing Center is located at 1530 Fulton Street East.

For more information on these events and more, call (616)-426-8366 or visit childrenshealingcenter.org.