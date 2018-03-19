TSA Pre-check enrollment program is back at GRR airport

Posted 11:14 AM, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:26AM, March 19, 2018

 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Back by popular demand Gerald R. Ford International Airport is bringing back the TSA pre-check enrollment program as travelers from all over West Michigan are heading out on vacation this spring.

All week, from 8:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can head to the airport terminal 2nd floor Michigan Room to start your approval process. All you have to bring is two forms of ID whether that’s a birth certificate, passport or drivers license and then be ready for the application fee and finger printing.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Just head over to TSA.gov and select the Gerald R Ford Airport as an enrollment center to get scheduled.

 

