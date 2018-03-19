WMU: Online threat targeted Detroit-area school, not university

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University says an online threat shared on Monday was targeting a Detroit school, not the university.

A threat shared on Snapchat threatened a shooting at Detroit Western International Academy, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

“I’m gonna shoot up Western, don’t come to school on Tuesday unless you want your brains on a dry erase board,” the threat read, according to FOX 2.

WMU says in a Facebook post that campus police received calls and emails Monday evening concerned about the threat.

According to FOX 2, the Detroit school reported the threat to parents and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Classes were set to resume at the school on Tuesday with police present.