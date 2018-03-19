Woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed woman and her dog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was sentenced Monday to between two and 15 years for an August 2017 drunk driving crash that killed a Grand Rapids woman and her dog.

Court officials say Kristina Ryl pleaded guilty in February to charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and operating under the influence causing serious injury. She was sentenced Monday in Kent County Circuit Court.

Joy Gillette, 75, and her 77-year-old husband were walking their two dogs August 23 when Ryl hit them with her vehicle in the 3400 block of Michigan Street NE near Twin Lakes Drive.

Gillette and one of the dogs died and her husband was injured in the crash.