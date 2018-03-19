Woman seriously injured jumping from vehicle during domestic dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – A woman from East Leroy, Michigan is hospitalized with serious injuries and a man is in custody after an apparent domestic dispute.

The Calhoun County Sheriff says they were called Sunday afternoon to 24th Street and Kirkwood Avenue in Springfield, Michigan, where they found the woman lying unconscious on the edge of the road. Deputies believe that she was in a vehicle with the suspect and they started fighting. They say the woman may have jumped from the vehicle while it was moving.

The man did stop and tried to help her. Deputies say he is cooperating with the investigation. He was taken into custody on a license violation.

Anyone with any further information should call the sheriff at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.