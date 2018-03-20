$377 million Mega Million jackpot drawing tonight

Posted 12:17 PM, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 12:25PM, March 20, 2018

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN —  The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb and you have a chance to win some major cash in tonight’s drawing.

At $377 million,  the Michigan Lottery drawing tonight is the 9th largest jackpot in its history.  Officials say if one person from Michigan win’s the jackpot it will be the largest Mega Millions win in the state.

You have until 10:45 p.m. to purchase your ticket at one of the 11,000 retailers in the state, or you can buy them by clicking here. 

