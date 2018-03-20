A hopping good time, the Kids’ Bunny Hop Fun Run returns for a fifth year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Saturday will be a hopping good time for kids in West Michigan as the Annual Kids' Bunny Hop Fun Run is set to take place.

This year the fun run will be at Portage West Middle School located on Moorsbridge Road in Portage.

Hosted by the Kalamazoo Area Runners group, registration for this event is free until Friday and $5 the day of the event.

Starting at 2 p.m. the day will include easter egg hunting, face painting and a cool-down dance.

Since the family-friendly fun is free, those who are able are asked to bring a donation. All the donations will go to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

The Bunny Hop is one of 17 events the Kalamazoo Area Runners host each year.