Comets season ends with Quarterfinal loss

Posted 11:20 PM, March 20, 2018, by

LOY NORRIX, Mich--- Kalamazoo Christian entered the night with a 23-2 record and taking on undefeated Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central with a trip to the State Semifinals on the line. The Comets would keep it close throughout the game but fall to St. Mary's 31-28.

