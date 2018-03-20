Comets season ends with Quarterfinal loss

LOY NORRIX, Mich--- Kalamazoo Christian entered the night with a 23-2 record and taking on undefeated Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central with a trip to the State Semifinals on the line. The Comets would keep it close throughout the game but fall to St. Mary's 31-28.
