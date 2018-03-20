Covenant Christian headed back to the Breslin for the second straight year

CENTRAL MONTCALM, Mich--- Covenant Christian made a run to the Breslin Center last year as a relatively young team, and this year's returning players have been looking to get back there. The Chargers took on Sanford Meridian in the Quarterfinals, and Covenant Christian is headed back to the State Semifinals after a 53-30 win.

