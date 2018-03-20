Device explodes in FedEx building outside San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIA, Texas (FOX) — A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas, police said.

Schertz police Lt. Manny Casas said a medium-sized box was on the conveyer belt when the explosion occurred. Casas said a woman was treated for a “possible sound injury” and was released.

It was unclear what was in the package.

Casas asserted that it was too early to connect the explosion to the four explosions that have plagued Austin the last few weeks. He said the main concern was to make sure “everyone is OK.”

Schertz is located 22 miles east of San Antonio and 73 miles south of Austin.