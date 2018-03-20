× Ferris Coffee and Nut debuts nitro cold brew coffee April 2nd

WEST MICHIGAN — Coffee lovers rejoice! If you like cold brew coffee, Ferris Coffee and Nut will soon have another option for you.

The company says the new brew will feature Ferris coffee sourced from Central and South America and water.

“Our coffee team has tested small batches of kegged and bottled cold brew in our own cafes since 2014, and the response has been tremendous,” said Sam Mirto, Ferris Director of Coffee “Now, after many experiments, we’ve landed on a recipe that we are excited to share with the greater community.”

The new option debuts April 2nd.

For more information, click here.