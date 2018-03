× Fire damages home in Allegan County

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several fire crews responded to a house fire near Lake Doster Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 2:15 p.m. Crews from Gun Plain Township, Otsego and Plainwell responded.

No one was injured as the occupants were able to get out safely. Fire crews were able to rescue a cat from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews believe the fire may have started in the garage.