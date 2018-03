× Firefighters battle blaze inside detached garage, no injuries reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It took multiple units to extinguish a fire that engulfed a garage in the 1000 block of Adams Street SE in Grand Rapids west of Kalamazoo Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday.

According to authorities, the garage was detached, and it is unclear if the blaze damaged any part of the home.

It is unknown what started the fire.