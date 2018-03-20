Holland school board approves restructuring proposal

HOLLAND, Mich. — Changes are coming to the Holland Public Schools after the school board approved a proposal to restructure the district on Monday, Mlive reports.

The change will take effect in the 2018-19 school year, and Superintendent Brian Davis said it will save the district as much as $1.5 million per year.

The board approved many changes in a 6-to-1 vote.

The district will transition back to traditional 5-K buildings instead of the K-7 format they have now. Transitional kindergarten will continue to be provided even with this change.

The high school will change from serving students grades 8 through 12 to 9 through 12. The Holland Early College Program and alternative high school programs will also transition to the high school building.

With this change, the middle school will be changing to serve students grades 6-8.

These changes were created to help the district deal with a $1.2 million annual deficit.