Howardsville Christian falls in State Quarterfinals

PORTAGE, Mich--- Howardsville Christian made history last week winning their first ever Regional championship and looked to keep their momentum rolling in the Quaterfinals against Hillsdale Academy. The run for the Eagles came to an end with a 66-38 loss.
