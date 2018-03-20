Howardsville Christian falls in State Quarterfinals

Posted 11:05 PM, March 20, 2018, by

PORTAGE, Mich--- Howardsville Christian made history last week winning their first ever Regional championship and looked to keep their momentum rolling in the Quaterfinals against Hillsdale Academy. The run for the Eagles came to an end with a 66-38 loss.

