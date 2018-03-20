Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responds to house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officers responded to a report of a house fire on the 900 block of Princeton Ave. in Kalamazoo Tuesday night . By the time they arrived, flames had spread to a condemned neighboring residence. Officers fought for two hours to bring the fires in both structures under control.

The owner of the house where the fire started said that it had been evacuated before KPS arrived. No injuries have been reported.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.