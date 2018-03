GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Babies are amused by all sorts of first time events in their lives, including the self-checkout lane at the grocery store.

Heather McClure-Sandifer took her six-month-old daughter DeShya to Family Fare over the weekend, and the girl was just tickled by the beep as every item was checked out.

Heather told FOX 17 that by the end a crowd had gathered, listening and laughing with DeShya’s joy.