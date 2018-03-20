Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. While Amazon won't build its second headquarters in West Michigan, it could still bring several jobs to the area.

According to a report from "MiBiz," Amazon may be trying to buy and develop a 100 acre site in Kent County for a new distribution center.

The plans call for the facility to fill undeveloped land on 68th and Patterson; Steelcase currently owns the site.

Officials in Gaines Township won't confirm the report, or say who is behind the potential deal. Also the township board still needs ot approve the plan, which is expected to be presented later this month.

2. Grand Rapids is rolling out the welcome mat for Michigan based Jolly Pumpkin this week.

Based out of Dexter, Michigan on the east side, the new pub and pizzeria will open on Bridge Street. It will offer a variety of sour ales and food.

The Grand Rapids location is scheduled to open on Thursday at 11 a.m.

3. HopCat continues to plant its claws in new ventures. Grand Rapids will now get a second location in Kent County, right at Knapp's Corner in the old Fajita Republic building.

Developers say it's the perfect spot with more shopping going in across the street and the traffic it'll get from Celebration Cinema and Frederik Meijer Gardens.

HopCat is known for it's selection of beer and food, including their crack fries. The new location is set to open sometime this fall.

4. It's the first day of Spring, and to celebrate Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream!

The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual "Free Cone Day."

The promotion is available at participating non-mall locations.

The company will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

5. Retailer Macy's is adding mobile checkout to all its stores nationwide by the end of the year.

The new addition will allow customers to scan bar codes on products in the store with their mobile devices, then pay and checkout by using the Macy's App, all without stepping foot at a cash register.

Also, Macy's is improving its app where they will roll out an all new virtual reality furniture feature.