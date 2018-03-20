Saxophonist Steve Wilson to perform with local high school students Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Michigan State University Jazz Artist in Residence program has brought yet another big name in jazz music to West Michigan. Saxophonist Steve Wilson will be joining the Rockford and Northview High School bands in a live performance on Wednesday night.

Steve Wilson is the fourth jazz artist this year to mentor students through the MSUFCU Jazz Artist in Residence program. Through this program, Wilson, along with four other artists, instruct, perform and tour with student musicians in the Jazz studies program.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Wilson will be performing live with Rockford and Northview High School music students at Rockford High School.

Tickets cost $5 for students, and $10 for adults. They can be purchased at the door starting at 6 p.m. or online at rocktix.org.