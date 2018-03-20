Shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland, school confirms

Posted 8:48 AM, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:01AM, March 20, 2018

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (FOX) — Great Mills High School in Maryland was on lockdown after a shooting on Tuesday morning, school officials confirmed.

The incident was contained and the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, the school said on its website. Maryland State Police also told Fox News they were responding to the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office warned parents to not “respond to the school” but instead go to Leonardtown High School, where students will be transported.

NBC Washington reported multiple injuries, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

The school is located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

The incident comes more than a month after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That massacre, carried out by a former student, left 17 people dead.

This is a developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • 7

    We’ve entered the “Season of Sacrifice” as those familiar with dark occultism call it. From now until May 1st, there are going to be a large number of “terrorist” events. This year it would appear that the powers that be are not pulling any punches. Particularly watch the dates March 19th, March 22nd, April 19th, April 20th, and May 1st.

    Reply