Smart Shopper: Biggby $1.99 coffee deal and more West Michigan food bargains

You gotta love when someone is having a birthday but YOU get the presents. That’s definitely the case on Wednesday, March 21 at participating Biggby Coffee locations. From 7a.m. – 7p.m. they are offering hot/iced specialty beverages up to 24 ounces for $1.99. (Please take note that there will be an additional charge if you would like it frozen.)

Dairy Queen free ice cream : Can’t think of a better way to welcome spring into our lives than with a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen! Today, Tuesday, March 20, participating non-mall Dairy Queen along with DQ Grill & Chill locations all over the country are extending that offer. Please do your part to also pay-it-forward by leaving a donation for Children’s Miracle Network.

Little Caesars free lunch combo : When a #16 seed in the NCAA beats a #1 Little Caesars recognizes that “Crazy Happened”. Therefore, on Monday, April 2 from 11:30am-1pm only, available stores nationwide will offer a free lunch combo which is a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza with Pepperoni and one 20 ounce Pepsi-Cola product.

Chili’s free chips & salsa or non-alcoholic beverage : Join My Chili’s Rewards and EVERY visit you get your choice of free chips & salsa or a non-alcoholic beverage. You just redeem right at the Ziosk at your table.

Steak ‘N Shake : For every $9 spent, you get one kids meal free Saturday and Sunday. Children must be 12 and under.

Buffalo Wild Wings : On Tuesdays, traditional wings are 75 cents each all day long at participating locations. Wednesdays are family night at BW3s. For every adult meal valued at $10, receive a kids’ meal for $2.99. On Thursdays, boneless wings are 75 cents each.

