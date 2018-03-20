× Three Rivers K9 Officer credited for catching armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police say an armed robbery suspect was arrested after K9 Officer Jake helped track him down.

It happened at around 11:00 p.m. at the Menards in Three Rivers on Monday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, the suspect allegedly pointed a black handgun at a Menards employee after being confronted about stealing merchandise from the store.

The suspect took off into a wooded area across US-131 and K9 Jake was brought in to help search the area. Officers noticed movement in the woods and the K9 officer found the suspect hiding.

The suspect was arrested without incident and K9 Jake also recovered the handgun along with other evidence believed to be used in the crime.