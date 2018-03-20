West Ottawa headed to the Breslin Center after win over East Lansing

LANSING, Mich--- West Ottawa entered the night with a 23-2 record coming off an overtime victory in the Regional finals over Muskegon. The Panthers leaned on seniors Xaiver Wade who had 20 points and Tyler Bosma who chipped in 16 of his own as West Ottawa got the 58-55 victory over East Lansing.

