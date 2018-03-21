2 kids hit by vehicle, injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say two children were injured, one of them critically, when they were hit by a car Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on S. Division Avenue near Shelby SW.

Police say in a release that the children, ages 6 and 12 years old, were struck by a southbound vehicle as they attempted to cross the street mid-block after getting off of a Rapid bus.

The 6-year-old child remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon. The 12-year-old was also hospitalized and treated for broken bones, police said.