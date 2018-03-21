Adult Easter Egg hunt scheduled for Saturday in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Miss the carefree days of hunting for Easter eggs?

The City of Grandville is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, which includes a helicopter dropping 800 plastic Easter eggs.

For $50, a 2-person team will get dinner and drinks at a Grandville restaurant after picking up the eggs and searching through Grandville for clues to find baskets filled with prizes.

One Grand Prize is valued at $500, according to the city. 20 other baskets are valued at $75. There are also 30 other basket to be found with other prizes.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. with the egg drop happening about 4:10 p.m. on the lawn of the Grandville Middle School at 3535 Wilson SW.

For more information, call 795-1984. Tickets are available at Grandville City Hall.