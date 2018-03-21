Bangor Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

Posted 8:16 PM, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:08PM, March 21, 2018

BANGOR, Mich. — Bangor Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to a threat.

Interim Superintendent Lynn Johnson says that a written threat was found Wednesday on a stall door in the boys bathroom at Bangor High School.  A custodian discovered it after school was dismissed for the day.

“As the investigation continues and to ease student and family concerns, there will be ‘NO SCHOOL’ tomorrow, March 22, 2018,” Johnson said Wednesday in a letter to parents.

Bangor is the second school district in Van Buren County to close this week due to a threat.  Authorities say one that closed Paw Paw schools on Monday was found to be “very credible” and a teenage boy was arrested after guns and bomb-making materials were found at his home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s