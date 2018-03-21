Bangor Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

BANGOR, Mich. — Bangor Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to a threat.

Interim Superintendent Lynn Johnson says that a written threat was found Wednesday on a stall door in the boys bathroom at Bangor High School. A custodian discovered it after school was dismissed for the day.

“As the investigation continues and to ease student and family concerns, there will be ‘NO SCHOOL’ tomorrow, March 22, 2018,” Johnson said Wednesday in a letter to parents.

Bangor is the second school district in Van Buren County to close this week due to a threat. Authorities say one that closed Paw Paw schools on Monday was found to be “very credible” and a teenage boy was arrested after guns and bomb-making materials were found at his home.