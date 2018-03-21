‘Eat a Sub, Help a Charity,’ Jersey Mike’s to donate to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Jersey Mike’s Subs in Kentwood and Walker are offering the opportunity to give back on March 28 with their ‘Eat a Sub, Help a Charity’ campaign.

Throughout the March, Jersey Mike’s across the country have offered patrons the chance to donate to local charities with their 8th Annual Month of Giving.

Now the company is pledging to donate every dollar spent at certain locations on March 28 to local charities.

The two West Michigan locations participating, one on 28th Street in Kentwood and the other on Alpine Avenue in Walker, will donate every dollar to the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

According to the company, last year they were able to donate $5.5 million to charities across the country.

