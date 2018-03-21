Identifying a suspicious package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As concerns continue to grow over package explosions in Texas, people in West Michigan are also on edge, concerned something similar could happen here.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department wants to get the word out on what to do if you come across a suspicious package.

“If something is telling you that there’s something just not right about this package, call police” Says Sgt. Joel Roon, Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Roon says there are warning signs to look for.

“Identifying suspicious packages. And that can be with recognizing excessive postage on the package. Maybe some additional tape. Certain authorities will tell you to look for excessive weight in a package. An oily stain could be another, a distorted shape.”

If you do come across a package that has several of these warning signs, then it may be time to take initiate an action plan.

“An action plan in something like this is relatively simple. Stop what you are doing, move away from the package, and isolate it by getting people out of the area. And then make your phone call to bring police in.”

Police say to play it safe, and if you have any concerns about a suspicious package to give them a call.