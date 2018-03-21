Man shot overnight in Muskegon

Posted 9:20 AM, March 21, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – One person was shot overnight in Muskegon.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Grand Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. They found the victim, a 39-year-old Muskegon man, outside of a home with a gunshot wound.  He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police say that the shooting does not appear to be a random event.  No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s