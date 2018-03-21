Man shot overnight in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – One person was shot overnight in Muskegon.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Grand Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. They found the victim, a 39-year-old Muskegon man, outside of a home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police say that the shooting does not appear to be a random event. No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.