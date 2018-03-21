Police: Woman shoots boyfriend in leg during argument

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police in Dowagiac say a 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after shooting her boyfriend in the leg during an argument.

The shooting was reported at about 10:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Pokagon Street.

Authorities say the two were arguing when the woman retrieved a handgun and reportedly shot the 49-year-old man man twice in the lower leg.

No one else was at the home with the couple at the time of the shooting, but officials say in release that the woman admitted to shooting the man during the argument. She was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

Her name will be released when she is arraigned.