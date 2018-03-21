Substitute teachers wanted! Join EDUStaff to kick-start your teaching career

Posted 11:51 AM, March 21, 2018

Have a heart for children and education? EDUStaff is looking for people who want to serve in their local community's school as a substitute teacher.

Whether you're graduating from the education major, a recent high school or college graduate, or retired, EDUStaff is looking for people who want to work with kids.

EDUStaff is looking for people who:

  • Are available and want to work.
  • Have a heart for kids and education.
  • Want to serve in a local community.

Don't worry if you don't have a degree in education, all EDUStaff applicants will be required to complete several online professional development training courses so they're prepared to work in a classroom.

For more details and requirement on how to become a substitute teacher, go to edustaff.org.

