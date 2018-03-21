Tips and tricks to make your takeout healthier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As spring arrives we think about shedding the heavy coats and heading outside for some fun activities. Without all of those layers to cover our bodies, some of us might not like what we see and want to shed a few layers of body fat. There is a way to get back on track, and it all starts by modifying your diet with a few healthy changes.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, shares some simple tips to modify your diet and get back on track to lose weight.

When you're at home, it's easy to adjust your diet to make yourself more healthy by doing things like:

Eat whole wheat, not white bread.

Eat sweet potato fires, not white potato fries.

Roast extra vegetables for dinner and take them to work in a salad.

Grill extra chicken breast for dinner. Take them to work of have them for the next night to add to a salad.

Keep healthy whole wheat crackers, low sugar bars, whole grain tortilla chips, and brown rice ships in your bag and your car to keep energy up when you are on the move.

Keep fruit on the counter, the kids will tend to grab whatever is out for a snack.

These tricks can also be applied to fast food restaurants. Eating out isn't healthy by any means, but there are simple changes you can make to be sure you're trying to be as healthy as possible:

Choose lean meats, skip the bun and fries.

Look for meals with lots of vegetables and grilled chicken.

Substitute steamed foods instead of fried.

Adjust your order. Most restaurants are happy to accommodate your requests. Ask that your food be cooked with less oil or half the sauce.

Add less sauce to your meal. Dipping sauces have lots of sodium and sugars, so add them sparingly.

Use chopsticks; it may sound silly, but if you're not an expert eating with chopsticks can help you slow down and eat less.

These simple changes along with exercise can help you get started on your weight loss journey.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.