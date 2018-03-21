× Two people killed in crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two people have died after a crash overnight in Kalamazoo.

The crash happened at about 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Portage Street.

A man and a woman in one of the vehicles were killed, according to Capt. Shannon Bagley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The other driver was injured and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.