Barn damaged by fire in Ottawa County

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – Crews have been fighting a fire in a Hudsonville barn Thursday afternoon.

The call came into Ottawa County Dispatch at about noon for a fire at a barn in the 4300 block of New Holland Street.

No one was inside the barn and no injuries have been reported.

Crews at the scene say the fire was started by a small camp fire that was near the barn. There were no hazardous materials inside the structure.