Buyers of former Ionia County school building find medical records inside

Posted 12:40 PM, March 22, 2018, by

PALO, Mich. (AP) — The buyers of a former school building in a small mid-Michigan community say they found two rooms full of bags and boxes of medical records.

The Daily News of Greenville reports Gary Wright and Ann Witzel recently bought the former Palo Community School building from Dr. Raymond Allard, an orthopedic surgeon who is being investigated by the state following complaints about infections.

Witzel says Allard later removed the records. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Thursday from Allard.

The school built in 1879 was closed in 2013.

The Lansing State Journal also has been reporting about allegations against Allard, who also is named in a whistleblower lawsuit by former nurse Jonnie Vanderhoef about infections. Allard has given up his physician privileges at Sparrow Carson Hospital in Carson City.

