Case of Kalamazoo mass murderer Jason Dalton heads back to Court of Appeals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Months after submitting an appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court, the defense of Jason Dalton is receiving answers from the court.

On Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court sent Dalton’s case back to the State’s Court of Appeals. The Appeals Court will be asked to make a ruling on a motion filed by Dalton’s defense attorneys.

In September 2017, the defense for Dalton, who is accused of killing six people and wounding two others in a shooting spree in Kalamazoo, filed the appeal asking the court to suppress statements Dalton made the night of his arrest.

Dalton’s case will be put on hold in Kalamazoo County until the State’s Appeals Court issues their order.