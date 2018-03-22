Covenant Christian Headed Back to Breslin for Semifinals

Posted 11:19 AM, March 22, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Covenant Christian boys basketball team is headed back to the Breslin for the state semifinals against Detroit Edison on Thursday at noon.

After falling in the state finals last season, the Chargers have had all the motivation they need this season.

