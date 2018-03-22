Create your own customized scented candle at Wax Poetic Candle Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to buying a candle, people can spend a lot of time finding just the right scent to match the season, event, or person they're giving it to as a gift. Make a candle perfect for any time of the year and satisfies the nostrils by creating a custom scented candle at Wax Poetic Candle Bar.

The candle bar allows people to pick out their favorite scents, then combine them to create a unique-smelling candle they can't get anywhere else. Plus there's no need to get involved with the messy wax; Wax Poetic takes care of the messy candle-making process.

Todd went town to the Wax Poetic Candle Bar to create a scented candle of his own, and called it "Morning Mix Medley." See how the whole process works, without getting involved with any of the messy work.

Wax Poetic Candle Bar is located at 1423 Lake Drive South East in Grand Rapids.

To learn more or to schedule a private event, call (616)-272-4693 or visit waxpoeticcandlebar.com.