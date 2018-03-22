Guns and rifles stolen from home in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Benton Harbor investigators are looking for tips after several guns were stolen from a home earlier this week.

Officers say that a home on Green Avenue was broken into on Monday and several handguns and assault rifles, along with ammunition, were stolen.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of those responsible. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit are also investigating.

Anyone with information should call 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.