‘High School Musical’ makes a comeback at Kenowa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kenowa Hills High School students will be performing the well known Disney's High School Musical.

The show runs March 22-24, 2018 at 7:00pm plus a special Family Matinee on March 24 at 2:00pm.

Tickets for the evening performances on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th are $10 for all patrons.

For the Family Matinee performance only, tickets for children ages 3 to 12 may be purchased for the special price of $5.

Also, children under 3 who will be sitting on an adult’s lap are free and do not require tickets (limit one per adult).